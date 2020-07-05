All apartments in The Woodlands
70 Shell Port Square

70 Shell Port Square · No Longer Available
Location

70 Shell Port Square, The Woodlands, TX 77380
East Shore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Gorgeous townhome located in the prestigious East Shore Garden District in the heart of The Woodlands. Walkable distance to the grocery store, Market Street, Hugh's Landing, Waterway, Cynthia Woods Music Pavilion and only minutes to I45, Hardy Toll Road + 99! Large, open floor plan w/ privacy on each level. First floor w/ flex room, full bath and garage access! Second floor w/ large plank wood floors, half bath, gorgeous kitchen w/ island, SS Appliances, double ovens and refrigerator included, kitchen open to dining, living and fireplace, family room w/ access to a study through French doors! On the third floor you will find generously sized bedrooms, laundry (washer & dryer included) along with master and secondary full baths! Three private balconies and a patio to enjoy the outdoors year around! Exclusive access to East Shore Clubhouse/fitness center and bike trails! This property is shines and shows beautifully!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Shell Port Square have any available units?
70 Shell Port Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 70 Shell Port Square have?
Some of 70 Shell Port Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Shell Port Square currently offering any rent specials?
70 Shell Port Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Shell Port Square pet-friendly?
No, 70 Shell Port Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 70 Shell Port Square offer parking?
Yes, 70 Shell Port Square offers parking.
Does 70 Shell Port Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Shell Port Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Shell Port Square have a pool?
No, 70 Shell Port Square does not have a pool.
Does 70 Shell Port Square have accessible units?
Yes, 70 Shell Port Square has accessible units.
Does 70 Shell Port Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Shell Port Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Shell Port Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Shell Port Square does not have units with air conditioning.

