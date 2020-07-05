70 Shell Port Square

Amenities

Gorgeous townhome located in the prestigious East Shore Garden District in the heart of The Woodlands. Walkable distance to the grocery store, Market Street, Hugh's Landing, Waterway, Cynthia Woods Music Pavilion and only minutes to I45, Hardy Toll Road + 99! Large, open floor plan w/ privacy on each level. First floor w/ flex room, full bath and garage access! Second floor w/ large plank wood floors, half bath, gorgeous kitchen w/ island, SS Appliances, double ovens and refrigerator included, kitchen open to dining, living and fireplace, family room w/ access to a study through French doors! On the third floor you will find generously sized bedrooms, laundry (washer & dryer included) along with master and secondary full baths! Three private balconies and a patio to enjoy the outdoors year around! Exclusive access to East Shore Clubhouse/fitness center and bike trails! This property is shines and shows beautifully!