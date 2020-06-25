Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Traditional style meets exquisite upgrades in this gorgeous 11,549 sq ft Woodlands home! Located in Woodlands Village in Panther Creek, this 4-bedroom 2.5-bath home will amaze you with its manicured lawn, mature trees, & brick veneer faade. Fantastic foyer with sweeping entrance makes for a dramatic passageway. New hardwood floors & plantation shutters elevate the stylishness of the interiors. Charming kitchen is updated with island cooktop, tile backsplash, granite counters, and cozy breakfast bar. Tasteful dining features elegant chandelier & fine crown molding. Superb living is perfect for entertaining with stone-rimmed fireplace, elegant seating arrangement, & ample natural lighting. Master bath is luxuriously equipped with double sinks, tub, & separate shower. Property is conveniently situated just a stones throw away from Woodlands Mall & Town Center, Whole Foods, Hughes Landing, & Lake Woodlands. Explore how traditional and modern can marry beautifully at 7 Russet Wood Court!