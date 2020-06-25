All apartments in The Woodlands
7 Russet Wood Court
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:29 AM

7 Russet Wood Court

7 Russet Wood Court · No Longer Available
Location

7 Russet Wood Court, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Traditional style meets exquisite upgrades in this gorgeous 11,549 sq ft Woodlands home! Located in Woodlands Village in Panther Creek, this 4-bedroom 2.5-bath home will amaze you with its manicured lawn, mature trees, & brick veneer faade. Fantastic foyer with sweeping entrance makes for a dramatic passageway. New hardwood floors & plantation shutters elevate the stylishness of the interiors. Charming kitchen is updated with island cooktop, tile backsplash, granite counters, and cozy breakfast bar. Tasteful dining features elegant chandelier & fine crown molding. Superb living is perfect for entertaining with stone-rimmed fireplace, elegant seating arrangement, & ample natural lighting. Master bath is luxuriously equipped with double sinks, tub, & separate shower. Property is conveniently situated just a stones throw away from Woodlands Mall & Town Center, Whole Foods, Hughes Landing, & Lake Woodlands. Explore how traditional and modern can marry beautifully at 7 Russet Wood Court!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Russet Wood Court have any available units?
7 Russet Wood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 7 Russet Wood Court have?
Some of 7 Russet Wood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Russet Wood Court currently offering any rent specials?
7 Russet Wood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Russet Wood Court pet-friendly?
No, 7 Russet Wood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 7 Russet Wood Court offer parking?
Yes, 7 Russet Wood Court offers parking.
Does 7 Russet Wood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Russet Wood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Russet Wood Court have a pool?
No, 7 Russet Wood Court does not have a pool.
Does 7 Russet Wood Court have accessible units?
Yes, 7 Russet Wood Court has accessible units.
Does 7 Russet Wood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Russet Wood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Russet Wood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Russet Wood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

