The Woodlands, TX
62 Woodlily Place
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

62 Woodlily Place

62 Woodlily Pl · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

62 Woodlily Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LIKE NEW!! 1500+ sq.ft Amazing Condo with 2 good size bedrooms, 2.5 baths with spacious living are with fireplace and lots of natural light, all windows with blinds, fresh paint throughout, professionally cleaned home and carpets. Open concept plus a little nook on 1st floor that can be use as a study or play area, open kitchen to family and breakfast room, with sliding doors to a covered patio deck to enjoy the back green space and no back neighbors!! Kitchen with great cabinet space, gas stove, double oven and granite countertops. Utility room in house on second floor. 2 car garage, quiet community, convenient location, zoned to exemplary Conroe ISD schools.** READY TO MOVE IN!! ** FRESH NEW PAINT ** PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED IN AND OUT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Woodlily Place have any available units?
62 Woodlily Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 62 Woodlily Place have?
Some of 62 Woodlily Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Woodlily Place currently offering any rent specials?
62 Woodlily Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Woodlily Place pet-friendly?
No, 62 Woodlily Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 62 Woodlily Place offer parking?
Yes, 62 Woodlily Place offers parking.
Does 62 Woodlily Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Woodlily Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Woodlily Place have a pool?
No, 62 Woodlily Place does not have a pool.
Does 62 Woodlily Place have accessible units?
No, 62 Woodlily Place does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Woodlily Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Woodlily Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Woodlily Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Woodlily Place does not have units with air conditioning.

