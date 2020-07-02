62 Woodlily Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

LIKE NEW!! 1500+ sq.ft Amazing Condo with 2 good size bedrooms, 2.5 baths with spacious living are with fireplace and lots of natural light, all windows with blinds, fresh paint throughout, professionally cleaned home and carpets. Open concept plus a little nook on 1st floor that can be use as a study or play area, open kitchen to family and breakfast room, with sliding doors to a covered patio deck to enjoy the back green space and no back neighbors!! Kitchen with great cabinet space, gas stove, double oven and granite countertops. Utility room in house on second floor. 2 car garage, quiet community, convenient location, zoned to exemplary Conroe ISD schools.** READY TO MOVE IN!! ** FRESH NEW PAINT ** PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED IN AND OUT.