Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous remodeled home on quiet cul-de-sac on Oriel Oaks Subdivision, zoned to Joel L. Deretchin Elementary and exemplary schools, 5 bedrooms, master down, formal dining, study with french doors and 4 bedrooms up with 2 full baths and Game Room. Large backyard with covered patio deck with summer kitchen, heated pool and covered spa. NEW FRESH PAINT ON WALLS AND KITCHEN CABINETS !! **Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included. ** Pool and lawn maintenance included ** Ready to Move in!!!