6 Cordella Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Offered by Precision Realty & Management - Beautiful David Weekly Home on Huge Wooded Cul-de-Sac Lot!! Custom Wood and Tile Flooring In Downstairs!! Plush Carpet in all Bedrooms and Upstairs! Upgraded Kitchen with Black Appliance Package and Under-Cabinet Lighting! Two Story Den w/Gas Log Fireplace! Luxurious Master Bedroom and Bath*Upstairs has Two Full Baths, 3 Bedrooms and a Game Room! Front and Back Porches w/ Slate Tile! Huge Backyard! Plantation Shutters on all Front Windows of Home! Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Sprinkler System and Auto Garage Door Opener Included! Don't Let This One Get Away!!



(RLNE3416806)