All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 6 Cordella Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
6 Cordella Place
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:23 AM

6 Cordella Place

6 Cordella Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
Sterling Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6 Cordella Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Offered by Precision Realty & Management - Beautiful David Weekly Home on Huge Wooded Cul-de-Sac Lot!! Custom Wood and Tile Flooring In Downstairs!! Plush Carpet in all Bedrooms and Upstairs! Upgraded Kitchen with Black Appliance Package and Under-Cabinet Lighting! Two Story Den w/Gas Log Fireplace! Luxurious Master Bedroom and Bath*Upstairs has Two Full Baths, 3 Bedrooms and a Game Room! Front and Back Porches w/ Slate Tile! Huge Backyard! Plantation Shutters on all Front Windows of Home! Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Sprinkler System and Auto Garage Door Opener Included! Don't Let This One Get Away!!

(RLNE3416806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Cordella Place have any available units?
6 Cordella Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 6 Cordella Place have?
Some of 6 Cordella Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Cordella Place currently offering any rent specials?
6 Cordella Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Cordella Place pet-friendly?
No, 6 Cordella Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 6 Cordella Place offer parking?
Yes, 6 Cordella Place offers parking.
Does 6 Cordella Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Cordella Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Cordella Place have a pool?
No, 6 Cordella Place does not have a pool.
Does 6 Cordella Place have accessible units?
No, 6 Cordella Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Cordella Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Cordella Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Cordella Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Cordella Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College