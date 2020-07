55 Twin Ponds Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage

Stunning Former Model 4/3.5/3 In Twin Ponds Built in 2016 & Fully Upgraded in 2018. High Ceilings, Custom Hickory Hardwood Floors Throughout, Oversize Double-Pane Windows, Designer Fireplace & Fixtures. Large Open Kitchen & Island With Upgraded Granite Countertops, Handmade Wood Cabinets, Designer Backsplash, & Stainless Steel, Top-of-Line Appliances, including Washer/Dryer/Fridge in 2018. Large Study/Office with French Doors, 3 Large Bedrooms Upstairs with Media, Game Room & New Window Treatments in 2018. Oversized Master Suite Down with Double Vanities on Dark Granite, Shower & Whirlpool Tub. New Designer Paint 2018, 3 HVAC Units & Top-Notch Finishes. Large Back Porch/Covered Deck For Sitting Area. Meticulous Landscaping On Large Green Back Yard with Lots of Space For a Private Pool, Outdoor Kitchen or Game Area. Established Neighborhood with Lots Of Amenities, Including Area Pool, Walk & Bike Trails, Green Areas & Play-Grounds.