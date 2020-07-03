All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 55 N Queenscliff Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
55 N Queenscliff Circle
Last updated July 4 2019 at 4:48 PM

55 N Queenscliff Circle

55 North Queenscliff Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
Sterling Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

55 North Queenscliff Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
Newly updated traditional brick two story home offers an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a formal dining or optional study, and a spacious game room. Other notable features include fresh paint, laminate wood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, brushed nickel hardware on all interior doors, and cabinetry, updated lighting. The expansive master bedroom presents vaulted ceilings, laminate hardwood floors, and a en-suite bath with two sinks, a jetted tub, a separate walk-in shower, tile floors and a large walk-in closet. The fully fenced back yard has mature trees and an open patio with plenty of green space for play or recreation. *A refrigerator can be added upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 N Queenscliff Circle have any available units?
55 N Queenscliff Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 55 N Queenscliff Circle have?
Some of 55 N Queenscliff Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 N Queenscliff Circle currently offering any rent specials?
55 N Queenscliff Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 N Queenscliff Circle pet-friendly?
No, 55 N Queenscliff Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 55 N Queenscliff Circle offer parking?
Yes, 55 N Queenscliff Circle offers parking.
Does 55 N Queenscliff Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 N Queenscliff Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 N Queenscliff Circle have a pool?
No, 55 N Queenscliff Circle does not have a pool.
Does 55 N Queenscliff Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 55 N Queenscliff Circle has accessible units.
Does 55 N Queenscliff Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 N Queenscliff Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 N Queenscliff Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 N Queenscliff Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College