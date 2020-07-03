55 N Queenscliff Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking

Newly updated traditional brick two story home offers an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a formal dining or optional study, and a spacious game room. Other notable features include fresh paint, laminate wood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, brushed nickel hardware on all interior doors, and cabinetry, updated lighting. The expansive master bedroom presents vaulted ceilings, laminate hardwood floors, and a en-suite bath with two sinks, a jetted tub, a separate walk-in shower, tile floors and a large walk-in closet. The fully fenced back yard has mature trees and an open patio with plenty of green space for play or recreation. *A refrigerator can be added upon request.