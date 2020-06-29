54 Legend Mill Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

LIGHT AND BRIGHT one-story ready for immediate move-in! Supremely situated on a corner, cul-de-sac lot in sought-after Alden Bridge. Flexible, 1-story floorplan offers 4 beds, 2 full baths, formal dining + living, spacious den with gas fireplace, and kitchen with breakfast nook. Open-concept and ideal for entertaining. Secondary bedroom adjacent to master bedroom can be accessed from master or hallway - would be a great nursery or flex room. Master bath includes separate walk-in shower and whirlpool tub. Double sinks in the secondary bathroom for added convenience! Clean carpet + great wood floors. Large Fenced yard with back patio is great for bbq's, enjoying the mature trees and for kids to run around! Enjoy proximity to Research Forest Drive, 242, 1488, shopping, restaurants, top-ranked schools, and more!