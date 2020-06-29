All apartments in The Woodlands
54 Legend Mill Court
Last updated April 16 2019 at 5:10 PM

54 Legend Mill Court

54 Legend Mill Court · No Longer Available
Location

54 Legend Mill Court, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
LIGHT AND BRIGHT one-story ready for immediate move-in! Supremely situated on a corner, cul-de-sac lot in sought-after Alden Bridge. Flexible, 1-story floorplan offers 4 beds, 2 full baths, formal dining + living, spacious den with gas fireplace, and kitchen with breakfast nook. Open-concept and ideal for entertaining. Secondary bedroom adjacent to master bedroom can be accessed from master or hallway - would be a great nursery or flex room. Master bath includes separate walk-in shower and whirlpool tub. Double sinks in the secondary bathroom for added convenience! Clean carpet + great wood floors. Large Fenced yard with back patio is great for bbq's, enjoying the mature trees and for kids to run around! Enjoy proximity to Research Forest Drive, 242, 1488, shopping, restaurants, top-ranked schools, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Legend Mill Court have any available units?
54 Legend Mill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 54 Legend Mill Court have?
Some of 54 Legend Mill Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Legend Mill Court currently offering any rent specials?
54 Legend Mill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Legend Mill Court pet-friendly?
No, 54 Legend Mill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 54 Legend Mill Court offer parking?
Yes, 54 Legend Mill Court offers parking.
Does 54 Legend Mill Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Legend Mill Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Legend Mill Court have a pool?
Yes, 54 Legend Mill Court has a pool.
Does 54 Legend Mill Court have accessible units?
No, 54 Legend Mill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Legend Mill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Legend Mill Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Legend Mill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Legend Mill Court does not have units with air conditioning.

