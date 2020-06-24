All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated July 10 2019 at 6:55 PM

50 N Whistling Swan Place

50 North Whistling Swan Place · No Longer Available
Location

50 North Whistling Swan Place, The Woodlands, TX 77389
Creekside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
This home with its show-stopping curb appeal is perfect for any tenant. The first level would be ideal for those looking primarily for a single story, but also desiring the option of a second floor guest suite offering two bedrooms, a living area complete with a mini-office space and full bathroom. Large work area in the garage. The first floor master suite is a luxurious retreat overlooking the tranquil backyard. This home also boasts a desirable second bedroom on the first floor, complete with an adjacent full bathroom. Beautiful flooring, crown molding, and other upgraded architectural features abound. The neighborhood itself is part of The Woodlands and is vigorously maintained. This section is coveted for its proximity to a neighborhood park, the nostalgic village center and the world-class Rob Fleming Park & Pavilion. If outstanding schools are on your list of "must-haves", this home is zoned to Timber Creek - one of the highest rated elementary schools in Harris County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 N Whistling Swan Place have any available units?
50 N Whistling Swan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 50 N Whistling Swan Place have?
Some of 50 N Whistling Swan Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 N Whistling Swan Place currently offering any rent specials?
50 N Whistling Swan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 N Whistling Swan Place pet-friendly?
No, 50 N Whistling Swan Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 50 N Whistling Swan Place offer parking?
Yes, 50 N Whistling Swan Place offers parking.
Does 50 N Whistling Swan Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 N Whistling Swan Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 N Whistling Swan Place have a pool?
No, 50 N Whistling Swan Place does not have a pool.
Does 50 N Whistling Swan Place have accessible units?
No, 50 N Whistling Swan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 50 N Whistling Swan Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 N Whistling Swan Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 N Whistling Swan Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 N Whistling Swan Place does not have units with air conditioning.

