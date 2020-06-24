50 N Whistling Swan Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

This home with its show-stopping curb appeal is perfect for any tenant. The first level would be ideal for those looking primarily for a single story, but also desiring the option of a second floor guest suite offering two bedrooms, a living area complete with a mini-office space and full bathroom. Large work area in the garage. The first floor master suite is a luxurious retreat overlooking the tranquil backyard. This home also boasts a desirable second bedroom on the first floor, complete with an adjacent full bathroom. Beautiful flooring, crown molding, and other upgraded architectural features abound. The neighborhood itself is part of The Woodlands and is vigorously maintained. This section is coveted for its proximity to a neighborhood park, the nostalgic village center and the world-class Rob Fleming Park & Pavilion. If outstanding schools are on your list of "must-haves", this home is zoned to Timber Creek - one of the highest rated elementary schools in Harris County.