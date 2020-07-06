5 Postvine Court

Amenities
Beautifully updated traditional home located in The Woodlands Village of Panther Creek. Great location close to dining, shopping, entertainment, schools, medical & all of the amenities The Woodlands has to offer. Gorgeous curb appeal w/ lush landscaping, covered front porch & balcony, & long driveway. Spacious backyard w/ huge covered patio w/ stained wood ceiling, fan, & wired for tv perfect for entertaining! The first floor features gorgeous hardwood flooring, custom woodwork, formal dining room, huge family room w/ brick fireplace & built-ins open to kitchen & breakfast, bright kitchen w/ granite countertops & lots of cabinets, breakfast room, & large utility room w/ storage. The upstairs features a large master bedroom w/ balcony, custom millwork & data area & remodeled master bath w/ dual sinks & granite countertops, three spacious secondary bedrooms and remodeled bathroom. A must see!