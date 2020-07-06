All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5 Postvine Court

5 Postvine Court · No Longer Available
Location

5 Postvine Court, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautifully updated traditional home located in The Woodlands Village of Panther Creek. Great location close to dining, shopping, entertainment, schools, medical & all of the amenities The Woodlands has to offer. Gorgeous curb appeal w/ lush landscaping, covered front porch & balcony, & long driveway. Spacious backyard w/ huge covered patio w/ stained wood ceiling, fan, & wired for tv perfect for entertaining! The first floor features gorgeous hardwood flooring, custom woodwork, formal dining room, huge family room w/ brick fireplace & built-ins open to kitchen & breakfast, bright kitchen w/ granite countertops & lots of cabinets, breakfast room, & large utility room w/ storage. The upstairs features a large master bedroom w/ balcony, custom millwork & data area & remodeled master bath w/ dual sinks & granite countertops, three spacious secondary bedrooms and remodeled bathroom. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Postvine Court have any available units?
5 Postvine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 5 Postvine Court have?
Some of 5 Postvine Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Postvine Court currently offering any rent specials?
5 Postvine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Postvine Court pet-friendly?
No, 5 Postvine Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 5 Postvine Court offer parking?
Yes, 5 Postvine Court offers parking.
Does 5 Postvine Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Postvine Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Postvine Court have a pool?
No, 5 Postvine Court does not have a pool.
Does 5 Postvine Court have accessible units?
Yes, 5 Postvine Court has accessible units.
Does 5 Postvine Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Postvine Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Postvine Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Postvine Court does not have units with air conditioning.

