5 Postvine Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautifully updated traditional home located in The Woodlands Village of Panther Creek. Great location close to dining, shopping, entertainment, schools, medical & all of the amenities The Woodlands has to offer. Gorgeous curb appeal w/ lush landscaping, covered front porch & balcony, & long driveway. Spacious backyard w/ huge covered patio w/ stained wood ceiling, fan, & wired for tv perfect for entertaining! The first floor features gorgeous hardwood flooring, custom woodwork, formal dining room, huge family room w/ brick fireplace & built-ins open to kitchen & breakfast, bright kitchen w/ granite countertops & lots of cabinets, breakfast room, & large utility room w/ storage. The upstairs features a large master bedroom w/ balcony, custom millwork & data area & remodeled master bath w/ dual sinks & granite countertops, three spacious secondary bedrooms and remodeled bathroom. A must see!