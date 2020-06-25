All apartments in The Woodlands
5 Goldthread Court
5 Goldthread Court

5 Goldthread Court · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

5 Goldthread Court, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
CONTACTLESS SHOWINGS AVAILABLE TODAY! ***Ask about our No Upfront Security Deposit Program for those who qualify! This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a 2 car garage. A highly desirable split floor-plan with 2 master bedrooms! Downstairs is a master bedroom and bath with family room w/fireplace. Upstairs there is a second master bedroom and all the secondary bedrooms, living and dining area, along with the kitchen and breakfast area. The large kitchen offers an abundance of cabinetry and countertop spacer. Enjoy your backyard view from the balcony in the breakfast area! Conveniently located south of Woodlands Pkwy with quick access to Interstate 45 and just a short drive from the Woodlands Mall. Hurry this home will not last long! ***Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis with NO upfront pet fees or deposits!***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Goldthread Court have any available units?
5 Goldthread Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 5 Goldthread Court have?
Some of 5 Goldthread Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Goldthread Court currently offering any rent specials?
5 Goldthread Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Goldthread Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Goldthread Court is pet friendly.
Does 5 Goldthread Court offer parking?
Yes, 5 Goldthread Court offers parking.
Does 5 Goldthread Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Goldthread Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Goldthread Court have a pool?
Yes, 5 Goldthread Court has a pool.
Does 5 Goldthread Court have accessible units?
No, 5 Goldthread Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Goldthread Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Goldthread Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Goldthread Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Goldthread Court does not have units with air conditioning.

