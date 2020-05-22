46 East Trillium Cir

Amenities
Move in before the Holidays! Easy Qualifications and NO UPFRONT SECURITY DEPOSIT or PET DEPOSIT (ask me how)! This Cozy 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in a Great Community has everything you need! Formal Dining, Spacious Family Room w/fireplace, Breakfast area, Large kitchen w/island that includes all Stainless Steel appliances: Gas Range, Refrigerator, Built-in Microwave over the stove, Dishwasher! Bonus room that could be used as an office/study, den, or playroom! Washer and Dryer also included! All bedrooms upstairs. Large master suite with WIC and Jacuzzi tub w/separate shower. Close to all that The Woodlands has to offer, Easy access to I-45 and Grand Parkway TX-99.