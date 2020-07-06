46 East Trillium Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Move in before the Holidays! Easy Qualifications and NO UPFRONT SECURITY DEPOSIT or PET DEPOSIT (ask me how)! This Cozy 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in a Great Community has everything you need! Formal Dining, Spacious Family Room w/fireplace, Breakfast area, Large kitchen w/island that includes all Stainless Steel appliances: Gas Range, Refrigerator, Built-in Microwave over the stove, Dishwasher! Bonus room that could be used as an office/study, den, or playroom! Washer and Dryer also included! All bedrooms upstairs. Large master suite with WIC and Jacuzzi tub w/separate shower. Close to all that The Woodlands has to offer, Easy access to I-45 and Grand Parkway TX-99.