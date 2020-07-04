42 Johnathan Landing Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking bbq/grill garage guest suite

OFFICIAL LISTING - THE KINK TEAM - www.TheKinkTeam.com - 281.364.4828Absolutely stunning with clean lines, modern details & conveniences throughout, you won't want to miss touring this Tom Cox custom home behind the gates of Carlton Woods Creekside. Nestled on a private cul-de-sac lot within the enclave of Johnathan Landing, this beauty offers 2 bedrooms down, an open concept floor plan with panoramic views throughout & elegant style at every turn. Light wood flooring, crisp white walls and custom mill-work; open kitchen with Thermador appliances, soft close drawers/cabinetry; spacious Master Retreat and luxurious bath, huge walk-in closet; private vestibule entry guest suite. Upstairs 2 expansive living/entertaining spaces and 2 additional en-suite bedrooms and baths with all the same luxuries. Fully fenced backyard, sprinkler system, pre-wired for alarm system, covered pavilion with finished ceiling, summer kitchen that features a gas grill, mini fridge, wet sink and bar seating. Huge backyard provides plenty of space for pets and play.