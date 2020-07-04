All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 42 Johnathan Landing Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
42 Johnathan Landing Court
Last updated March 22 2020 at 5:07 PM

42 Johnathan Landing Court

42 Johnathan Landing Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

42 Johnathan Landing Court, The Woodlands, TX 77389
Creekside Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
OFFICIAL LISTING - THE KINK TEAM - www.TheKinkTeam.com - 281.364.4828Absolutely stunning with clean lines, modern details & conveniences throughout, you won't want to miss touring this Tom Cox custom home behind the gates of Carlton Woods Creekside. Nestled on a private cul-de-sac lot within the enclave of Johnathan Landing, this beauty offers 2 bedrooms down, an open concept floor plan with panoramic views throughout & elegant style at every turn. Light wood flooring, crisp white walls and custom mill-work; open kitchen with Thermador appliances, soft close drawers/cabinetry; spacious Master Retreat and luxurious bath, huge walk-in closet; private vestibule entry guest suite. Upstairs 2 expansive living/entertaining spaces and 2 additional en-suite bedrooms and baths with all the same luxuries. Fully fenced backyard, sprinkler system, pre-wired for alarm system, covered pavilion with finished ceiling, summer kitchen that features a gas grill, mini fridge, wet sink and bar seating. Huge backyard provides plenty of space for pets and play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Johnathan Landing Court have any available units?
42 Johnathan Landing Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 42 Johnathan Landing Court have?
Some of 42 Johnathan Landing Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Johnathan Landing Court currently offering any rent specials?
42 Johnathan Landing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Johnathan Landing Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 Johnathan Landing Court is pet friendly.
Does 42 Johnathan Landing Court offer parking?
Yes, 42 Johnathan Landing Court offers parking.
Does 42 Johnathan Landing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Johnathan Landing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Johnathan Landing Court have a pool?
No, 42 Johnathan Landing Court does not have a pool.
Does 42 Johnathan Landing Court have accessible units?
No, 42 Johnathan Landing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Johnathan Landing Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Johnathan Landing Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Johnathan Landing Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Johnathan Landing Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College