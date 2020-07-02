All apartments in The Woodlands
39 Columbia Crest Place

39 Columbia Crest Place · No Longer Available
Location

39 Columbia Crest Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
CHARMING PATIO HOME is highly sought after area is move-in ready! This gorgeous home features Hardwood floors and tile throughout - No Carpet! This home also features the Washer/Dryer/Fridge all staying with the property. Home features a brand new driveway with stylish brick accents and a newly bricked front open air courtyard which features and outdoor fireplace and wrought iron gate entrance. You will love the tall ceilings and abundance of natural light from all of the windows throughout this home. Rich crown mouldings, granite counter tops, stunning views from all around. This open, spacious floorplan is sure to impress with a formal dining room, formal study, open den with fireplace and two walls of windows overlooking the backyard. Island kitchen with tons of counter/cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Master suite features bay windows over looking the backyard. Backyard with covered patio, low maintenance landscaping and fresh pavers. Great location and schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Columbia Crest Place have any available units?
39 Columbia Crest Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 39 Columbia Crest Place have?
Some of 39 Columbia Crest Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Columbia Crest Place currently offering any rent specials?
39 Columbia Crest Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Columbia Crest Place pet-friendly?
No, 39 Columbia Crest Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 39 Columbia Crest Place offer parking?
Yes, 39 Columbia Crest Place offers parking.
Does 39 Columbia Crest Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Columbia Crest Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Columbia Crest Place have a pool?
No, 39 Columbia Crest Place does not have a pool.
Does 39 Columbia Crest Place have accessible units?
Yes, 39 Columbia Crest Place has accessible units.
Does 39 Columbia Crest Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Columbia Crest Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Columbia Crest Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Columbia Crest Place does not have units with air conditioning.

