39 Columbia Crest Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking

CHARMING PATIO HOME is highly sought after area is move-in ready! This gorgeous home features Hardwood floors and tile throughout - No Carpet! This home also features the Washer/Dryer/Fridge all staying with the property. Home features a brand new driveway with stylish brick accents and a newly bricked front open air courtyard which features and outdoor fireplace and wrought iron gate entrance. You will love the tall ceilings and abundance of natural light from all of the windows throughout this home. Rich crown mouldings, granite counter tops, stunning views from all around. This open, spacious floorplan is sure to impress with a formal dining room, formal study, open den with fireplace and two walls of windows overlooking the backyard. Island kitchen with tons of counter/cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Master suite features bay windows over looking the backyard. Backyard with covered patio, low maintenance landscaping and fresh pavers. Great location and schools!