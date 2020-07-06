38 S Chandler Creek Circle

Amenities

Beautiful 5 Bedroom Village Builder home in the sought after neighborhood of Chandler Creek. Beautiful hardwood floors in the entry. Kitchen and living areas have gorgeous imported marble floors with granite inlays. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Access from the porte-cache and garage straight into your kitchen. Plenty of natural light. Master bedroom has an additional sitting space with access to the backyard. Large master bathroom with 2 walk-in closets. Upstairs has 4 nice size bedrooms and game room. Plenty of storage. Backyard is fully fenced with a deck. Zoned to Galatas, Mitchell, McCullough and TWHS. Walk to John Cooper, Trader Joe's, 24-hour Fitness, restaurants and more. NO FLOODING on property or home during Harvey! New Roof 2018.