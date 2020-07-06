All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 38 S Chandler Creek Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
38 S Chandler Creek Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

38 S Chandler Creek Circle

38 South Chandler Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

38 South Chandler Creek Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Indian Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
24hr gym
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Village Builder home in the sought after neighborhood of Chandler Creek. Beautiful hardwood floors in the entry. Kitchen and living areas have gorgeous imported marble floors with granite inlays. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Access from the porte-cache and garage straight into your kitchen. Plenty of natural light. Master bedroom has an additional sitting space with access to the backyard. Large master bathroom with 2 walk-in closets. Upstairs has 4 nice size bedrooms and game room. Plenty of storage. Backyard is fully fenced with a deck. Zoned to Galatas, Mitchell, McCullough and TWHS. Walk to John Cooper, Trader Joe's, 24-hour Fitness, restaurants and more. NO FLOODING on property or home during Harvey! New Roof 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 S Chandler Creek Circle have any available units?
38 S Chandler Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 38 S Chandler Creek Circle have?
Some of 38 S Chandler Creek Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 S Chandler Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
38 S Chandler Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 S Chandler Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 38 S Chandler Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 38 S Chandler Creek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 38 S Chandler Creek Circle offers parking.
Does 38 S Chandler Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 S Chandler Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 S Chandler Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 38 S Chandler Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 38 S Chandler Creek Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 38 S Chandler Creek Circle has accessible units.
Does 38 S Chandler Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 S Chandler Creek Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 S Chandler Creek Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 S Chandler Creek Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College