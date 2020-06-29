35 Griffin Hill Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 1-story with HUGE YARD on a quiet cul-de-sac. This beauty boasts wood floors throughout the main living quarters, granite counters throughout, soaring ceilings, tons of natural sunlight and a large covered patio for entertaining! 3 large bedrooms with huge closets, formal dining, breakfast room with backyard views and a study with great built-ins. Zoned to exemplary schools and minutes from a variety of amazing shopping and restaurants!Include yard maintenance for an additional $75/ month.