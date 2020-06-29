All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 35 Griffin Hill Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
35 Griffin Hill Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

35 Griffin Hill Court

35 Griffin Hill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
Sterling Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

35 Griffin Hill Court, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 1-story with HUGE YARD on a quiet cul-de-sac. This beauty boasts wood floors throughout the main living quarters, granite counters throughout, soaring ceilings, tons of natural sunlight and a large covered patio for entertaining! 3 large bedrooms with huge closets, formal dining, breakfast room with backyard views and a study with great built-ins. Zoned to exemplary schools and minutes from a variety of amazing shopping and restaurants!Include yard maintenance for an additional $75/ month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Griffin Hill Court have any available units?
35 Griffin Hill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 35 Griffin Hill Court have?
Some of 35 Griffin Hill Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Griffin Hill Court currently offering any rent specials?
35 Griffin Hill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Griffin Hill Court pet-friendly?
No, 35 Griffin Hill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 35 Griffin Hill Court offer parking?
Yes, 35 Griffin Hill Court offers parking.
Does 35 Griffin Hill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Griffin Hill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Griffin Hill Court have a pool?
No, 35 Griffin Hill Court does not have a pool.
Does 35 Griffin Hill Court have accessible units?
No, 35 Griffin Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Griffin Hill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Griffin Hill Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Griffin Hill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Griffin Hill Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College