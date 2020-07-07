31 Bark Bend Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool

Beautiful single story home on a cul de sac lot with open kitchen and living spaces. This three bedroom, two bath home features spacious bedrooms and closets. The kitchen provides granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and a farmhouse sink open to the sizable den. Additional features include wood look tile floors, a covered back patio and lawn care every other week. This home is in walking distance to pool and park with easy access to I-45. Washer and Dryer along with Yard Service an be added for an additional monthly fee if desired.