The Woodlands, TX
31 Bark Bend Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

31 Bark Bend Place

31 Bark Bend Pl · No Longer Available
31 Bark Bend Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77385
Harper's Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
Beautiful single story home on a cul de sac lot with open kitchen and living spaces. This three bedroom, two bath home features spacious bedrooms and closets. The kitchen provides granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and a farmhouse sink open to the sizable den. Additional features include wood look tile floors, a covered back patio and lawn care every other week. This home is in walking distance to pool and park with easy access to I-45. Washer and Dryer along with Yard Service an be added for an additional monthly fee if desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Bark Bend Place have any available units?
31 Bark Bend Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 31 Bark Bend Place have?
Some of 31 Bark Bend Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Bark Bend Place currently offering any rent specials?
31 Bark Bend Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Bark Bend Place pet-friendly?
No, 31 Bark Bend Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 31 Bark Bend Place offer parking?
Yes, 31 Bark Bend Place offers parking.
Does 31 Bark Bend Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Bark Bend Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Bark Bend Place have a pool?
Yes, 31 Bark Bend Place has a pool.
Does 31 Bark Bend Place have accessible units?
Yes, 31 Bark Bend Place has accessible units.
Does 31 Bark Bend Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Bark Bend Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Bark Bend Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Bark Bend Place does not have units with air conditioning.

