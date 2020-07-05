3 Roserush Court

Amenities
Gorgeous remodeled and updated pool home. It can also be rented furnished for $2400 per month. It has formal dining;living room has built-ins (gas fireplace)with a great view of the back yard that is truly a tropical paradise; kitchen has exotic granite counter tops; new travertine tile flooring throughout ground level: Home has a spectacular open floor plan from kitchen to living room for entertaining, also within walking distance to golf course, beautiful well established neighborhood and convenient location to freeway; also on a cul de sac.