All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 3 Roserush Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
3 Roserush Court
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:48 AM

3 Roserush Court

3 Roserush Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
Grogan's Mill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3 Roserush Court, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous remodeled and updated pool home. It can also be rented furnished for $2400 per month. It has formal dining;living room has built-ins (gas fireplace)with a great view of the back yard that is truly a tropical paradise; kitchen has exotic granite counter tops; new travertine tile flooring throughout ground level: Home has a spectacular open floor plan from kitchen to living room for entertaining, also within walking distance to golf course, beautiful well established neighborhood and convenient location to freeway; also on a cul de sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Roserush Court have any available units?
3 Roserush Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 3 Roserush Court have?
Some of 3 Roserush Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Roserush Court currently offering any rent specials?
3 Roserush Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Roserush Court pet-friendly?
No, 3 Roserush Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 3 Roserush Court offer parking?
Yes, 3 Roserush Court offers parking.
Does 3 Roserush Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Roserush Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Roserush Court have a pool?
Yes, 3 Roserush Court has a pool.
Does 3 Roserush Court have accessible units?
No, 3 Roserush Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Roserush Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Roserush Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Roserush Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Roserush Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College