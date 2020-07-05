3 Roserush Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous remodeled and updated pool home. It can also be rented furnished for $2400 per month. It has formal dining;living room has built-ins (gas fireplace)with a great view of the back yard that is truly a tropical paradise; kitchen has exotic granite counter tops; new travertine tile flooring throughout ground level: Home has a spectacular open floor plan from kitchen to living room for entertaining, also within walking distance to golf course, beautiful well established neighborhood and convenient location to freeway; also on a cul de sac.