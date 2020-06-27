3 Bonnaire Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Great Location & Great Schools! Hard To Find 4-Bedroom, 1-Story Home In The Woodlands; Shows Very Well! Beautiful Updates Include: Modern Interior Paint Colors, Updated Hardware Thru-Out, Updated Light Fixtures/Ceilings Fans Thru-Out, Refinished Kitchen Cabinets w/Modern Hardware, Sleek Recessed Lights In The Kitchen, Granite/Sinks/Fixtures/Shower Glass Recently Replaced In The Master Bath, Toilets Recently Replaced Both Baths, Newer Canopy Over Deck, Freshened-Up Landscaping; Conveniently Quick To FM1488 & I-45; Tons Of Retail Close By; Huge Corner Lot On Cul de Sac St; Quiet Neighborhood; Rare XL Backyard; Other Features Include: Granite Counters & SS Appliances In The Kitchen, High Ceilings That Compliment An Open Floor Plan, Gas Fireplace, Attractive Hard Surface Flooring Thru-Out Entire Home, Inviting Master Suite With A Large Master Bath & Dual Sinks, Separate Jetted Tub & Walk-In Shower, Patio & Covered Deck In Backyard; Stainless Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer Included!