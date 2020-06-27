All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 3 Bonnaire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
3 Bonnaire Drive
Last updated February 24 2020 at 5:02 AM

3 Bonnaire Drive

3 Bonnaire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3 Bonnaire Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Great Location & Great Schools! Hard To Find 4-Bedroom, 1-Story Home In The Woodlands; Shows Very Well! Beautiful Updates Include: Modern Interior Paint Colors, Updated Hardware Thru-Out, Updated Light Fixtures/Ceilings Fans Thru-Out, Refinished Kitchen Cabinets w/Modern Hardware, Sleek Recessed Lights In The Kitchen, Granite/Sinks/Fixtures/Shower Glass Recently Replaced In The Master Bath, Toilets Recently Replaced Both Baths, Newer Canopy Over Deck, Freshened-Up Landscaping; Conveniently Quick To FM1488 & I-45; Tons Of Retail Close By; Huge Corner Lot On Cul de Sac St; Quiet Neighborhood; Rare XL Backyard; Other Features Include: Granite Counters & SS Appliances In The Kitchen, High Ceilings That Compliment An Open Floor Plan, Gas Fireplace, Attractive Hard Surface Flooring Thru-Out Entire Home, Inviting Master Suite With A Large Master Bath & Dual Sinks, Separate Jetted Tub & Walk-In Shower, Patio & Covered Deck In Backyard; Stainless Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Bonnaire Drive have any available units?
3 Bonnaire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 3 Bonnaire Drive have?
Some of 3 Bonnaire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Bonnaire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3 Bonnaire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Bonnaire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3 Bonnaire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 3 Bonnaire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3 Bonnaire Drive offers parking.
Does 3 Bonnaire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Bonnaire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Bonnaire Drive have a pool?
No, 3 Bonnaire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3 Bonnaire Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3 Bonnaire Drive has accessible units.
Does 3 Bonnaire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Bonnaire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Bonnaire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Bonnaire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College