27 Lazy Morning Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible basketball court game room parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Naturally lit home in a terrific area located on a cul-de-sac, this property has 4 bedrooms, one of which is off of the master and living room and could be a perfect study/nursery/gameroom. Very open floor plan that's great for entertaining with living room, dining room and an extra den off of the kitchen. Backyard is perfect for summer bbq's as it has a large deck on a wooded, private lot. Right off of The Woodlands Parkway, close to all of The Woodlands amenities. Falconwing Park is just a stone's throw away!! Enjoy the park, basketball, soccer, tennis and stay cool in the neighborhood pools!