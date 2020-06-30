27 Heathstone Place

Amenities

NEWLY REMODELED & READY for move-in 2/1/20. Zoned to award-winning Galatas Elementary, and conveniently central to ALL Woodlands amenities, including premier golf courses! Situated on prime, cul-de-sac lot with oversized, true 3-car/detached garage, and large deck/patio + backyard - great ambiance for family fun, pets, etc! BRAND NEW ROOF, recently replaced Trane AC units & double pane windows in back! Timeless Village Builders home features versatile living area with open kitchen/great room, study/optional game rm downstairs, and dining rm ideally situated w/pass-through to kitchen! Secluded master suite w/sitting area & luxe bath with raised vanities, free-standing tub, updated fixtures! Three spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs w/great storage space + updated hall bath! Don't miss the decked attic, 6-zone sprinkler system & easy access to biking trails! Close to acclaimed John Cooper School, park, pond, and more! Classic brick elevation! A MUST-SEE!