All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 27 Heathstone Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
27 Heathstone Place
Last updated November 27 2019 at 4:37 PM

27 Heathstone Place

27 Heathstone Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

27 Heathstone Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEWLY REMODELED & READY for move-in 2/1/20. Zoned to award-winning Galatas Elementary, and conveniently central to ALL Woodlands amenities, including premier golf courses! Situated on prime, cul-de-sac lot with oversized, true 3-car/detached garage, and large deck/patio + backyard - great ambiance for family fun, pets, etc! BRAND NEW ROOF, recently replaced Trane AC units & double pane windows in back! Timeless Village Builders home features versatile living area with open kitchen/great room, study/optional game rm downstairs, and dining rm ideally situated w/pass-through to kitchen! Secluded master suite w/sitting area & luxe bath with raised vanities, free-standing tub, updated fixtures! Three spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs w/great storage space + updated hall bath! Don't miss the decked attic, 6-zone sprinkler system & easy access to biking trails! Close to acclaimed John Cooper School, park, pond, and more! Classic brick elevation! A MUST-SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Heathstone Place have any available units?
27 Heathstone Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 27 Heathstone Place have?
Some of 27 Heathstone Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Heathstone Place currently offering any rent specials?
27 Heathstone Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Heathstone Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 Heathstone Place is pet friendly.
Does 27 Heathstone Place offer parking?
Yes, 27 Heathstone Place offers parking.
Does 27 Heathstone Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Heathstone Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Heathstone Place have a pool?
No, 27 Heathstone Place does not have a pool.
Does 27 Heathstone Place have accessible units?
Yes, 27 Heathstone Place has accessible units.
Does 27 Heathstone Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Heathstone Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Heathstone Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27 Heathstone Place has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College