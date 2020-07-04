All apartments in The Woodlands
26 W Sage Creek Place

26 West Sage Creek Place · No Longer Available
Location

26 West Sage Creek Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

recently renovated
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
This terrific rental is a find. Large Master bedroom with huge master closet down, large secondary bedrooms and gameroom upstairs. Completely updated throughout with New paint (Feb '20), New Laminate (Feb '20), New carpet (Feb '20) and updated fixtures throughout. The neutral color pallet will compliment any style. Very open floor plan with a large formal dining room as you enter the home. Large open kitchen overlooking living room and breakfast room. A half bath for guests down stairs. So many classy designer touches through out, like decorative tiles and Continental Glass Barn Doors opening to the dining room. Home also has Great curb appeal on a lovely cul-de-sac street. Make ready still in progress. Owner will be replacing the front door with a more updated one with glass and will be installing a new glass shower door in Master bedroom. Energy Star Home for low electric bills. Do not miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 W Sage Creek Place have any available units?
26 W Sage Creek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
Is 26 W Sage Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
26 W Sage Creek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 W Sage Creek Place pet-friendly?
No, 26 W Sage Creek Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 26 W Sage Creek Place offer parking?
No, 26 W Sage Creek Place does not offer parking.
Does 26 W Sage Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 W Sage Creek Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 W Sage Creek Place have a pool?
No, 26 W Sage Creek Place does not have a pool.
Does 26 W Sage Creek Place have accessible units?
No, 26 W Sage Creek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 26 W Sage Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 W Sage Creek Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 W Sage Creek Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 W Sage Creek Place does not have units with air conditioning.

