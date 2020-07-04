26 W Sage Creek Place

Amenities

This terrific rental is a find. Large Master bedroom with huge master closet down, large secondary bedrooms and gameroom upstairs. Completely updated throughout with New paint (Feb '20), New Laminate (Feb '20), New carpet (Feb '20) and updated fixtures throughout. The neutral color pallet will compliment any style. Very open floor plan with a large formal dining room as you enter the home. Large open kitchen overlooking living room and breakfast room. A half bath for guests down stairs. So many classy designer touches through out, like decorative tiles and Continental Glass Barn Doors opening to the dining room. Home also has Great curb appeal on a lovely cul-de-sac street. Make ready still in progress. Owner will be replacing the front door with a more updated one with glass and will be installing a new glass shower door in Master bedroom. Energy Star Home for low electric bills. Do not miss this one!