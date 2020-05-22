All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated June 16 2019 at 5:26 PM

231 Greylake Place

231 Greylake Place · No Longer Available
Location

231 Greylake Place, The Woodlands, TX 77354
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
NOW AVAILABLE FOR EXECUTIVE LEASE! This beautifully upgraded home is located on an over-sized private GREENBELT lot with professional landscaping, a sparkling pool/spa, covered back patio, mosquito misting system and outdoor kitchen! You are welcomed home by high ceilings, abundant crown molding, gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, large picture windows, transitional plantation shutters and a dramatic staircase. The gourmet kitchen offers a large custom-finished island with seating, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, a gas cooktop, granite countertops, modern lighting, and a spacious breakfast room with built-in planning area. The downstairs also features the master suite, a secondary bedroom/private office, and a second full bathroom. Upstairs you will find a large game room, media room (projector, screen included), a built-in homework center, 3 spacious secondary bedrooms, 2 full baths and walk-in attic storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Greylake Place have any available units?
231 Greylake Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 231 Greylake Place have?
Some of 231 Greylake Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Greylake Place currently offering any rent specials?
231 Greylake Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Greylake Place pet-friendly?
No, 231 Greylake Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 231 Greylake Place offer parking?
Yes, 231 Greylake Place offers parking.
Does 231 Greylake Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 Greylake Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Greylake Place have a pool?
Yes, 231 Greylake Place has a pool.
Does 231 Greylake Place have accessible units?
Yes, 231 Greylake Place has accessible units.
Does 231 Greylake Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Greylake Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Greylake Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Greylake Place does not have units with air conditioning.

