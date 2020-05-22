231 Greylake Place

Amenities

NOW AVAILABLE FOR EXECUTIVE LEASE! This beautifully upgraded home is located on an over-sized private GREENBELT lot with professional landscaping, a sparkling pool/spa, covered back patio, mosquito misting system and outdoor kitchen! You are welcomed home by high ceilings, abundant crown molding, gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, large picture windows, transitional plantation shutters and a dramatic staircase. The gourmet kitchen offers a large custom-finished island with seating, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, a gas cooktop, granite countertops, modern lighting, and a spacious breakfast room with built-in planning area. The downstairs also features the master suite, a secondary bedroom/private office, and a second full bathroom. Upstairs you will find a large game room, media room (projector, screen included), a built-in homework center, 3 spacious secondary bedrooms, 2 full baths and walk-in attic storage.