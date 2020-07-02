23 Rockledge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking internet access

EXECUTIVE STYLE, LOW-MAINTENANCE patio home now available for lease. The main home and casita combine for a unique floor plan that has three separate living spaces for ultimate privacy. The first floor of the main home features a large master suite, expansive open family room, kitchen and breakfast area, and enclosed office. The second floor of the main home features a private bedroom, full bathroom, and extensive storage spaces. The well-appointed interior features hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances and plantation shutters. The casita/guest quarters with a separate entrance features a spacious bedroom and full bathroom. Both the main home and casita are gated and open to a secure paved courtyard. The patio lot is professionally landscaped with low-maintenance in mind. The private backyard features a large covered back patio. The property is secured with exterior cameras. Refrigerator, internet and security service and lawn maintenance are provided by the landlord.