Last updated June 2 2020 at 3:47 PM

23 Rockledge Drive

23 Rockledge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23 Rockledge Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
EXECUTIVE STYLE, LOW-MAINTENANCE patio home now available for lease. The main home and casita combine for a unique floor plan that has three separate living spaces for ultimate privacy. The first floor of the main home features a large master suite, expansive open family room, kitchen and breakfast area, and enclosed office. The second floor of the main home features a private bedroom, full bathroom, and extensive storage spaces. The well-appointed interior features hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances and plantation shutters. The casita/guest quarters with a separate entrance features a spacious bedroom and full bathroom. Both the main home and casita are gated and open to a secure paved courtyard. The patio lot is professionally landscaped with low-maintenance in mind. The private backyard features a large covered back patio. The property is secured with exterior cameras. Refrigerator, internet and security service and lawn maintenance are provided by the landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Rockledge Drive have any available units?
23 Rockledge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 23 Rockledge Drive have?
Some of 23 Rockledge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Rockledge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23 Rockledge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Rockledge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23 Rockledge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 23 Rockledge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23 Rockledge Drive offers parking.
Does 23 Rockledge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Rockledge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Rockledge Drive have a pool?
No, 23 Rockledge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23 Rockledge Drive have accessible units?
No, 23 Rockledge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Rockledge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Rockledge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Rockledge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Rockledge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

