The Woodlands, TX
23 Dalea Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23 Dalea Place

23 Dalea Place · No Longer Available
Location

23 Dalea Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Magnificent home in the family friendly neighborhood of Wildflower Trace. Plenty of space for everyone , this charming 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths home, has formal dining, a cozy study, large lovely living room plus an amazing game room. The gorgeous open kitchen and appointed breakfast bar has plenty of cabinet space and granite counters. Also a 3 car garage, and a cul-de-sac- lot with a private backyard oasis. Excellent schools and The Woodlands amenities make this a wonderful place to live. This home has so many great features you just need to see it to appreciate it.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Dalea Place have any available units?
23 Dalea Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 23 Dalea Place have?
Some of 23 Dalea Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Dalea Place currently offering any rent specials?
23 Dalea Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Dalea Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Dalea Place is pet friendly.
Does 23 Dalea Place offer parking?
Yes, 23 Dalea Place offers parking.
Does 23 Dalea Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Dalea Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Dalea Place have a pool?
No, 23 Dalea Place does not have a pool.
Does 23 Dalea Place have accessible units?
No, 23 Dalea Place does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Dalea Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Dalea Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Dalea Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Dalea Place does not have units with air conditioning.

