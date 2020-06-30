23 Bryce Branch Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Outstanding 4-bedroom home with pool! Located in prime Woodlands community within walking distance to neighborhood park. This move-in ready Woodlands home has had recent upgrades to include flooring, interior paint, stainless steel refrigerator and roof replacement with gutters. Entertaining is a breeze with the open concept living, dining and kitchen areas. You will love having visitors over to go for a swim or enjoy Texas barbecue on the patio. Large master suite complete with double walk-in closets, soaking tub, separate sinks and vanities, standing shower plus sitting area with pretty pool views. Quick access to area shopping, dining and schools. Be sure to check out the virtual tour, and call today to schedule your personal viewing.