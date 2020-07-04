All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated March 19 2019

22 Indian Corn Plaza

22 Indian Corn Place · No Longer Available
Location

22 Indian Corn Place, The Woodlands, TX 77384
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
VACANT and READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! This well-maintained one story with huge lot plenty on back yard space. Beautiful open floor plan tile and carpet floors. Washer and Dryer included. Open Kitchen with bar over looking family room, gas fireplace. Study can be used as a guest bedroom. Come enjoy all that The Woodlands has to offer along with Walking distance to neighborhood park, jogging trails, lake, and great dining. This is a SELF SHOWING PROPERTY and does NOT require agent appointment. Schedule your Self Tour at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/847028?source=marketing or CALL 888-659-9596 (#847028) or Call our Leasing Agent for more information on this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Indian Corn Plaza have any available units?
22 Indian Corn Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
Is 22 Indian Corn Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
22 Indian Corn Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Indian Corn Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 22 Indian Corn Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 22 Indian Corn Plaza offer parking?
No, 22 Indian Corn Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 22 Indian Corn Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Indian Corn Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Indian Corn Plaza have a pool?
No, 22 Indian Corn Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 22 Indian Corn Plaza have accessible units?
No, 22 Indian Corn Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Indian Corn Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Indian Corn Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Indian Corn Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Indian Corn Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.

