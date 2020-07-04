22 Indian Corn Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry fireplace carpet

VACANT and READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! This well-maintained one story with huge lot plenty on back yard space. Beautiful open floor plan tile and carpet floors. Washer and Dryer included. Open Kitchen with bar over looking family room, gas fireplace. Study can be used as a guest bedroom. Come enjoy all that The Woodlands has to offer along with Walking distance to neighborhood park, jogging trails, lake, and great dining. This is a SELF SHOWING PROPERTY and does NOT require agent appointment. Schedule your Self Tour at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/847028?source=marketing or CALL 888-659-9596 (#847028) or Call our Leasing Agent for more information on this home.