22 Douvaine Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible gym game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, immaculately clean townhouse on a cul-de-sac street in Sterling Ridge. This charming townhouse features an island kitchen with granite, double ovens, gas cooktop and new refrigerator. The large master suite includes an extra room for a study, exercise or additional tv space. The master bath has double sinks, separate tub and shower and a large walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms upstairs, full bath and gameroom. Covered porches front and back. Yard maintenance included in the lease. Pets on a case by case basis