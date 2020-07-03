All apartments in The Woodlands
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
22 Douvaine Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22 Douvaine Court

22 Douvaine Court · No Longer Available
Location

22 Douvaine Court, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, immaculately clean townhouse on a cul-de-sac street in Sterling Ridge. This charming townhouse features an island kitchen with granite, double ovens, gas cooktop and new refrigerator. The large master suite includes an extra room for a study, exercise or additional tv space. The master bath has double sinks, separate tub and shower and a large walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms upstairs, full bath and gameroom. Covered porches front and back. Yard maintenance included in the lease. Pets on a case by case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Douvaine Court have any available units?
22 Douvaine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 22 Douvaine Court have?
Some of 22 Douvaine Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Douvaine Court currently offering any rent specials?
22 Douvaine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Douvaine Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Douvaine Court is pet friendly.
Does 22 Douvaine Court offer parking?
Yes, 22 Douvaine Court offers parking.
Does 22 Douvaine Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Douvaine Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Douvaine Court have a pool?
No, 22 Douvaine Court does not have a pool.
Does 22 Douvaine Court have accessible units?
Yes, 22 Douvaine Court has accessible units.
Does 22 Douvaine Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Douvaine Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Douvaine Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Douvaine Court does not have units with air conditioning.

