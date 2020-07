Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Nicely upgraded town home located on private cul-de-sac lot. 18" tile flooring through out the large living, dining and kitchen areas. Recent laminate wood flooring and carpeting. Gas fireplace. Art niches. Center island kitchen has room for seating. Huge master suite upstairs. Game Room. Covered back patio. Walk to the Alden Bridge Shopping and Dining area, Windvale Pool and Park. Excellent schools. Quick access to 45. Come take a look!