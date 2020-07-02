215 North Burberry Park Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym

*Popular Lennar Sycamore plan! *Come see this spacious townhome with 2-story entry, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, upstairs loft and a fabulous kitchen. *Excellent Woodlands Schools! *C-tile in entry, kitchen, dining and baths. Wood laminate flooring in living room. *Great kitchen with tons of cabinet/counter-top space, breakfast bar, and 2 pantries with lots of storage space. *Refrigerator, washer & dryer included! *Master bath features double vanity, separate marble shower, garden tub & walk-in closet. *Loft area upstairs can be used as a study/reading area, exercise space, etc. *Energy efficient home with 13 seer A/C, radiant barrier decking & low-e double pane windows. *Private back court-yard area. *Great location with easy access to Woodlands Pkwy and FM 2978. Minutes away from schools, restaurants, shopping and more! Must see!