All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 215 North Burberry Park Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
215 North Burberry Park Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

215 North Burberry Park Circle

215 North Burberry Park Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
Sterling Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

215 North Burberry Park Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
*Popular Lennar Sycamore plan! *Come see this spacious townhome with 2-story entry, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, upstairs loft and a fabulous kitchen. *Excellent Woodlands Schools! *C-tile in entry, kitchen, dining and baths. Wood laminate flooring in living room. *Great kitchen with tons of cabinet/counter-top space, breakfast bar, and 2 pantries with lots of storage space. *Refrigerator, washer & dryer included! *Master bath features double vanity, separate marble shower, garden tub & walk-in closet. *Loft area upstairs can be used as a study/reading area, exercise space, etc. *Energy efficient home with 13 seer A/C, radiant barrier decking & low-e double pane windows. *Private back court-yard area. *Great location with easy access to Woodlands Pkwy and FM 2978. Minutes away from schools, restaurants, shopping and more! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 North Burberry Park Circle have any available units?
215 North Burberry Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 215 North Burberry Park Circle have?
Some of 215 North Burberry Park Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 North Burberry Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
215 North Burberry Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 North Burberry Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 215 North Burberry Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 215 North Burberry Park Circle offer parking?
No, 215 North Burberry Park Circle does not offer parking.
Does 215 North Burberry Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 North Burberry Park Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 North Burberry Park Circle have a pool?
No, 215 North Burberry Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 215 North Burberry Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 215 North Burberry Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 215 North Burberry Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 North Burberry Park Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 North Burberry Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 215 North Burberry Park Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College