198 N Vershire Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage media room

DESIRABLE NEW RENTAL AVAILABLE IN STERLING RIDGE SECTION OF THE WOODLANDS. You will truly love the flow of the this house throughout that offers: spacious family room with a gas-log fireplace that the whole family can gather around and enjoy the relaxation that it will bring, the kitchen is large and offers granite countertops, pantry, wood cabinets and stainless appliances, there is a breakfast area off the kitchen that serves for less formal eating, a formal dining room to serve you and your guest your favorite meals, laundry room with appliances on the first floor. The master bedroom is located on the first floor that has a separate tub and shower and a walk in closet. Upstairs are three bedrooms and two full baths, a game room and media room for fun and enjoyment on the 2nd floor. in the fenced backyard there is a covered porch with a built-in grill for your favorite Texas grilling. Great schools and close to shopping. Put this home on your properties list of must see homes.