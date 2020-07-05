All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

198 N Vershire Circle

198 Vershire Circle · No Longer Available
Location

198 Vershire Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77354
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
DESIRABLE NEW RENTAL AVAILABLE IN STERLING RIDGE SECTION OF THE WOODLANDS. You will truly love the flow of the this house throughout that offers: spacious family room with a gas-log fireplace that the whole family can gather around and enjoy the relaxation that it will bring, the kitchen is large and offers granite countertops, pantry, wood cabinets and stainless appliances, there is a breakfast area off the kitchen that serves for less formal eating, a formal dining room to serve you and your guest your favorite meals, laundry room with appliances on the first floor. The master bedroom is located on the first floor that has a separate tub and shower and a walk in closet. Upstairs are three bedrooms and two full baths, a game room and media room for fun and enjoyment on the 2nd floor. in the fenced backyard there is a covered porch with a built-in grill for your favorite Texas grilling. Great schools and close to shopping. Put this home on your properties list of must see homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 N Vershire Circle have any available units?
198 N Vershire Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 198 N Vershire Circle have?
Some of 198 N Vershire Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 198 N Vershire Circle currently offering any rent specials?
198 N Vershire Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 N Vershire Circle pet-friendly?
No, 198 N Vershire Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 198 N Vershire Circle offer parking?
Yes, 198 N Vershire Circle offers parking.
Does 198 N Vershire Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 198 N Vershire Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 N Vershire Circle have a pool?
No, 198 N Vershire Circle does not have a pool.
Does 198 N Vershire Circle have accessible units?
No, 198 N Vershire Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 198 N Vershire Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 198 N Vershire Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 198 N Vershire Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 198 N Vershire Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

