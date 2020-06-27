191 S Thatcher Bend Circle

Amenities

PHENOMENAL PRIVATE LOT backs to the water! Built to impress with this 2-story Mediterranean design in stunning Liberty Branch of Creekside Park packed full of all the bells & whistles you could hope for. Soaring ceilings, hardwood floors throughout first floor, huge open kitchen w/double ovens, microwave, warming drawer, 6burner range w/middle grill, 2nd sink in butlers pantry & quartzite countertops. Large formal dining, great home office, private master w/spa-like master bath including a double entry frameless shower & marble countertops. 2nd bed down w/en suite bathroom perfect for guests! Gameroom + media room + 3 en suite bedrooms up. Unbeatable backyard oasis w/resort style pool, remote awning + remote drop shade, outdoor kitchen, extended covered patio overlooking heated pool/spa all surrounded by private views, privacy fence & just a step from 1mile walking trail around the lake just behind your lot! Fridge/washer/dryer/garage fridge/pool table stay! Pool & lawn care included!