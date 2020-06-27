All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 191 S Thatcher Bend Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
191 S Thatcher Bend Circle
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:19 PM

191 S Thatcher Bend Circle

191 Thatcher Bend Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

191 Thatcher Bend Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77389
Creekside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
PHENOMENAL PRIVATE LOT backs to the water! Built to impress with this 2-story Mediterranean design in stunning Liberty Branch of Creekside Park packed full of all the bells & whistles you could hope for. Soaring ceilings, hardwood floors throughout first floor, huge open kitchen w/double ovens, microwave, warming drawer, 6burner range w/middle grill, 2nd sink in butlers pantry & quartzite countertops. Large formal dining, great home office, private master w/spa-like master bath including a double entry frameless shower & marble countertops. 2nd bed down w/en suite bathroom perfect for guests! Gameroom + media room + 3 en suite bedrooms up. Unbeatable backyard oasis w/resort style pool, remote awning + remote drop shade, outdoor kitchen, extended covered patio overlooking heated pool/spa all surrounded by private views, privacy fence & just a step from 1mile walking trail around the lake just behind your lot! Fridge/washer/dryer/garage fridge/pool table stay! Pool & lawn care included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 S Thatcher Bend Circle have any available units?
191 S Thatcher Bend Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 191 S Thatcher Bend Circle have?
Some of 191 S Thatcher Bend Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 S Thatcher Bend Circle currently offering any rent specials?
191 S Thatcher Bend Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 S Thatcher Bend Circle pet-friendly?
No, 191 S Thatcher Bend Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 191 S Thatcher Bend Circle offer parking?
Yes, 191 S Thatcher Bend Circle offers parking.
Does 191 S Thatcher Bend Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 191 S Thatcher Bend Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 S Thatcher Bend Circle have a pool?
Yes, 191 S Thatcher Bend Circle has a pool.
Does 191 S Thatcher Bend Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 191 S Thatcher Bend Circle has accessible units.
Does 191 S Thatcher Bend Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 191 S Thatcher Bend Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 191 S Thatcher Bend Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 S Thatcher Bend Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College