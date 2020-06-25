All apartments in The Woodlands
Location

18 Meadow Star Court, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful updated two story home located on an oversized cul-de-sac lot in The Woodlands Village of Panther Creek. Great central location close to dining, shopping, schools, parks, medical, and all of the amenities The Woodlands has to offer. Beautifully landscaped yard. The first floor features gorgeous laminate wood flooring, wood look tile, formal dining room, huge family room w/ high ceiling & fireplace, breakfast room & remodeled kitchen w/ quartz countertops. The second floor includes the spacious master bedroom & remodeled master bath, three generous sized secondary bedrooms and remodeled bathroom. Huge backyard w/ patio and wood deck, two car attached garage & more! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Meadow Star Court have any available units?
18 Meadow Star Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 18 Meadow Star Court have?
Some of 18 Meadow Star Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Meadow Star Court currently offering any rent specials?
18 Meadow Star Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Meadow Star Court pet-friendly?
No, 18 Meadow Star Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 18 Meadow Star Court offer parking?
Yes, 18 Meadow Star Court offers parking.
Does 18 Meadow Star Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Meadow Star Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Meadow Star Court have a pool?
No, 18 Meadow Star Court does not have a pool.
Does 18 Meadow Star Court have accessible units?
Yes, 18 Meadow Star Court has accessible units.
Does 18 Meadow Star Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Meadow Star Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Meadow Star Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Meadow Star Court does not have units with air conditioning.

