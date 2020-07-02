All apartments in The Woodlands
The Woodlands
See all
Sterling Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

18 Blue Creek Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b6247a106c ---- VACANT and READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! This charming, 3 bdrms. townhome is located in The Woodlands Village Sterling Ridge subdivision. The first floor has an open floor plan and a half bath for guests. The kitchen has all the appliances including refrigerator, a breakfast bar, and two pantries. Washer and dryer is also included!! New carpet and fresh paint throughout! Hand scraped hardwood floors in family room and master bedroom! All bedrooms and utility room are upstairs. Master bedroom has separate shower and tub. There is a computer niche upstairs as well. Sprinkler System in front and back. conveniently located within walking distance to library, parks, pools and YMCA. This rental will not last long! Text agent to find out about our NO UPFRONT SECURITY and PET DEPOSIT! SELF SHOWING PROPERTY!!! Schedule your appointment according to your schedule, CALL 888-659-9596 (enter Property SN# 906701).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Blue Creek Pl have any available units?
18 Blue Creek Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 18 Blue Creek Pl have?
Some of 18 Blue Creek Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Blue Creek Pl currently offering any rent specials?
18 Blue Creek Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Blue Creek Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Blue Creek Pl is pet friendly.
Does 18 Blue Creek Pl offer parking?
No, 18 Blue Creek Pl does not offer parking.
Does 18 Blue Creek Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Blue Creek Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Blue Creek Pl have a pool?
Yes, 18 Blue Creek Pl has a pool.
Does 18 Blue Creek Pl have accessible units?
No, 18 Blue Creek Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Blue Creek Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Blue Creek Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Blue Creek Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Blue Creek Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

