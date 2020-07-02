All apartments in The Woodlands
The Woodlands, TX
18 Belcarra Place
18 Belcarra Place

18 Belcarra Place
The Woodlands
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

18 Belcarra Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful updated two story home located on a cul-de-sac street in The Woodlands Village of Alden Bridge. Great location close to dining, shopping, schools, parks, medical, and all of the amenities The Woodlands has to offer. Beautifully landscaped yard. The first floor features entryway with soaring ceilings and gorgeous laminate wood flooring, formal dining room, formal living room, large family room w/ fireplace, breakfast room, kitchen w/ granite countertops open to the family room, and master bedroom & bath. The upstairs features two generous sized secondary bedrooms, bathroom and huge gameroom that can be fourth bedroom. Open floorplan, oversized backyard and two car attached garage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Walk to parks, pools, tennis and basketball courts. A must see. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Belcarra Place have any available units?
18 Belcarra Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 18 Belcarra Place have?
Some of 18 Belcarra Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Belcarra Place currently offering any rent specials?
18 Belcarra Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Belcarra Place pet-friendly?
No, 18 Belcarra Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 18 Belcarra Place offer parking?
Yes, 18 Belcarra Place offers parking.
Does 18 Belcarra Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Belcarra Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Belcarra Place have a pool?
Yes, 18 Belcarra Place has a pool.
Does 18 Belcarra Place have accessible units?
Yes, 18 Belcarra Place has accessible units.
Does 18 Belcarra Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Belcarra Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Belcarra Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Belcarra Place does not have units with air conditioning.

