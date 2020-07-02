18 Belcarra Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible basketball court game room parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful updated two story home located on a cul-de-sac street in The Woodlands Village of Alden Bridge. Great location close to dining, shopping, schools, parks, medical, and all of the amenities The Woodlands has to offer. Beautifully landscaped yard. The first floor features entryway with soaring ceilings and gorgeous laminate wood flooring, formal dining room, formal living room, large family room w/ fireplace, breakfast room, kitchen w/ granite countertops open to the family room, and master bedroom & bath. The upstairs features two generous sized secondary bedrooms, bathroom and huge gameroom that can be fourth bedroom. Open floorplan, oversized backyard and two car attached garage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Walk to parks, pools, tennis and basketball courts. A must see. Schedule your showing today!