17 Fairmeade Bend Drive

17 Fairmeade Bend Drive
Location

17 Fairmeade Bend Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 1 Story home that's been Painted & Landscaped & clean, clean, clean. New Carpet (05/2020) in Nice 3 Large bedrooms that can be used for Dining-room, Study, Bedroom or Game-room. The rest of the home has laminated or tile flooring. Master bath has an updated bathtub with new tiles & fixtures. Nice Fire Place in the family room gives you that cozy feeling. Kitchen with stainless Oven,Upgraded Dishwasher & Refrigerator included! Pantry & large breakfast counter going into the family room. Inside Laundry room. Fully fenced back yard has great curb appeal in a wonderful neighborhood in one of the best locations. Near Panther Creek shopping center & close 5 minutes from All the Woodland's Amenities plus I-45, Grand Parkway & Hardy Toll Road. Check this one out before it's gone. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Fairmeade Bend Drive have any available units?
17 Fairmeade Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 17 Fairmeade Bend Drive have?
Some of 17 Fairmeade Bend Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Fairmeade Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17 Fairmeade Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Fairmeade Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17 Fairmeade Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 17 Fairmeade Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17 Fairmeade Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 17 Fairmeade Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Fairmeade Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Fairmeade Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 17 Fairmeade Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17 Fairmeade Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 17 Fairmeade Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Fairmeade Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Fairmeade Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Fairmeade Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Fairmeade Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

