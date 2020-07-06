17 Fairmeade Bend Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 1 Story home that's been Painted & Landscaped & clean, clean, clean. New Carpet (05/2020) in Nice 3 Large bedrooms that can be used for Dining-room, Study, Bedroom or Game-room. The rest of the home has laminated or tile flooring. Master bath has an updated bathtub with new tiles & fixtures. Nice Fire Place in the family room gives you that cozy feeling. Kitchen with stainless Oven,Upgraded Dishwasher & Refrigerator included! Pantry & large breakfast counter going into the family room. Inside Laundry room. Fully fenced back yard has great curb appeal in a wonderful neighborhood in one of the best locations. Near Panther Creek shopping center & close 5 minutes from All the Woodland's Amenities plus I-45, Grand Parkway & Hardy Toll Road. Check this one out before it's gone. Won't last long!