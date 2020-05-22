166 Merryweather Place

Amenities

Come and visit this spacious home in the beautiful Woodlands Alden Bridge subdivision. The home is freshly painted throughout and features beautiful hardwood floors in the family room and study. The kitchen area has gorgeous white cabinets and opens up to the living room. A brand new dishwasher has been recently installed. The many windows throughout the home gives you plenty of natural lighting. The backyard has a built in deck with grill that is great for relaxing or entertaining. You will love the amenities that the subdivision has to offer, such as walking trails, a duck pond, fishing area, community pool, basketball and tennis courts and being surrounded by nature!