Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
166 Merryweather Place
Last updated January 30 2020 at 3:47 PM

166 Merryweather Place

166 Merryweather Place · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

166 Merryweather Place, The Woodlands, TX 77384
Alden Bridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Come and visit this spacious home in the beautiful Woodlands Alden Bridge subdivision. The home is freshly painted throughout and features beautiful hardwood floors in the family room and study. The kitchen area has gorgeous white cabinets and opens up to the living room. A brand new dishwasher has been recently installed. The many windows throughout the home gives you plenty of natural lighting. The backyard has a built in deck with grill that is great for relaxing or entertaining. You will love the amenities that the subdivision has to offer, such as walking trails, a duck pond, fishing area, community pool, basketball and tennis courts and being surrounded by nature!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Merryweather Place have any available units?
166 Merryweather Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 166 Merryweather Place have?
Some of 166 Merryweather Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Merryweather Place currently offering any rent specials?
166 Merryweather Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Merryweather Place pet-friendly?
No, 166 Merryweather Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 166 Merryweather Place offer parking?
Yes, 166 Merryweather Place offers parking.
Does 166 Merryweather Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 Merryweather Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Merryweather Place have a pool?
Yes, 166 Merryweather Place has a pool.
Does 166 Merryweather Place have accessible units?
Yes, 166 Merryweather Place has accessible units.
Does 166 Merryweather Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 Merryweather Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Merryweather Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 166 Merryweather Place does not have units with air conditioning.

