162 W Heritage Mill Circle Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautiful 4/2/2 one-story in Timarron located on a private lot with covered back patio that overlooks a lush greenbelt. Open floor plan, with foyer, formal dining and large family room with fireplace that flows together easily for entertaining. Large kitchen is open to breakfast and family room with granite countertops, island and generous pantry. Tile floors throughout are easy to maintain and all secondary bedrooms are spacious. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included and this home is conveniently located to shopping, dining, schools and parks. Must see to appreciate....schedule your appointment today as this one won't last long.