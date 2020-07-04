All apartments in The Woodlands
162 W Heritage Mill Circle Circle

162 E Heritage Mill Cir · No Longer Available
Location

162 E Heritage Mill Cir, The Woodlands, TX 77375
Creekside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful 4/2/2 one-story in Timarron located on a private lot with covered back patio that overlooks a lush greenbelt. Open floor plan, with foyer, formal dining and large family room with fireplace that flows together easily for entertaining. Large kitchen is open to breakfast and family room with granite countertops, island and generous pantry. Tile floors throughout are easy to maintain and all secondary bedrooms are spacious. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included and this home is conveniently located to shopping, dining, schools and parks. Must see to appreciate....schedule your appointment today as this one won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 W Heritage Mill Circle Circle have any available units?
162 W Heritage Mill Circle Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 162 W Heritage Mill Circle Circle have?
Some of 162 W Heritage Mill Circle Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 W Heritage Mill Circle Circle currently offering any rent specials?
162 W Heritage Mill Circle Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 W Heritage Mill Circle Circle pet-friendly?
No, 162 W Heritage Mill Circle Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 162 W Heritage Mill Circle Circle offer parking?
Yes, 162 W Heritage Mill Circle Circle offers parking.
Does 162 W Heritage Mill Circle Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 W Heritage Mill Circle Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 W Heritage Mill Circle Circle have a pool?
No, 162 W Heritage Mill Circle Circle does not have a pool.
Does 162 W Heritage Mill Circle Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 162 W Heritage Mill Circle Circle has accessible units.
Does 162 W Heritage Mill Circle Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 W Heritage Mill Circle Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 162 W Heritage Mill Circle Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 W Heritage Mill Circle Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

