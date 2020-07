Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated dog park elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator

East Shore The Woodlands! All rooms on 1 level, no stairs needed! lovely 2 bedroom condo has magnificent views, extensive wrap around balconies. Excellent security. Upgrades galore, high end tile, updated, huge kitchen, luxury mast bath, large bedrooms, near everything, walk. 4th Floor unit has access with large elevator. water/sewer included.Walk to Waterway, Market Street, Restaurants, and festivals. On the lake, kayak. No stress living. Pet park and walkways. See it today!