16 Thrush Grove Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Back on the market with stunning new updates! You have to see the granite counters, dark hardwoods and neutral paint! Location, location, location! Come see this charming home on a quiet cul-de-sac street in the heart of The Woodlands! Hardwood and tile floors throughout, no carpet to clean! High ceilings with a stunning 2-story brickfireplace! Efficient floor plan with all bedrooms up! Large private back yard with plenty of shade! Refrigerator, Washer &Dryer included! Pets considered on case by case basis. Did not flood in Harvey!