16 Thrush Grove Place
16 Thrush Grove Place

16 Thrush Grove Place · No Longer Available
Location

16 Thrush Grove Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Back on the market with stunning new updates! You have to see the granite counters, dark hardwoods and neutral paint! Location, location, location! Come see this charming home on a quiet cul-de-sac street in the heart of The Woodlands! Hardwood and tile floors throughout, no carpet to clean! High ceilings with a stunning 2-story brickfireplace! Efficient floor plan with all bedrooms up! Large private back yard with plenty of shade! Refrigerator, Washer &Dryer included! Pets considered on case by case basis. Did not flood in Harvey!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Thrush Grove Place have any available units?
16 Thrush Grove Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 16 Thrush Grove Place have?
Some of 16 Thrush Grove Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Thrush Grove Place currently offering any rent specials?
16 Thrush Grove Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Thrush Grove Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Thrush Grove Place is pet friendly.
Does 16 Thrush Grove Place offer parking?
Yes, 16 Thrush Grove Place offers parking.
Does 16 Thrush Grove Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Thrush Grove Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Thrush Grove Place have a pool?
No, 16 Thrush Grove Place does not have a pool.
Does 16 Thrush Grove Place have accessible units?
Yes, 16 Thrush Grove Place has accessible units.
Does 16 Thrush Grove Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Thrush Grove Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Thrush Grove Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Thrush Grove Place does not have units with air conditioning.

