16 Thrush Grove Place

Amenities
Back on the market with stunning new updates! You have to see the granite counters, dark hardwoods and neutral paint! Location, location, location! Come see this charming home on a quiet cul-de-sac street in the heart of The Woodlands! Hardwood and tile floors throughout, no carpet to clean! High ceilings with a stunning 2-story brickfireplace! Efficient floor plan with all bedrooms up! Large private back yard with plenty of shade! Refrigerator, Washer &Dryer included! Pets considered on case by case basis. Did not flood in Harvey!