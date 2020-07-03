All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated March 28 2020 at 10:01 AM

153 E Frontera Circle

153 Frontera Circle · No Longer Available
Location

153 Frontera Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
NEW LEASE AVAILABLE IN THE MARKET. Don't miss out on seeing this home. Come see this spacious 5 bedroom home in the Sterling Ridge section of the Woodlands with wrap around porch and private study that offers so much more. This lovely home has a spacious open kitchen with wood cabinets, pantry, granite countertops, and stainless appliances, breakfast room, formal dining room close to the cooking area to allow for serving your dinner guests your special meals. You will be pleased with the private study in the front of the home for a quiet, peaceful setting. The family room that has a vaulted ceiling for that open feeling and a gas-log fireplace to enjoy on these cooler days and nights. Master bedroom is located on the 1st floor that has a luxurious bath and a walk-in closet. Upstairs is a game room and four bedrooms plus two full baths, covered rear patio and a fenced yard. Great neighborhood schools, play parks nearby, close to shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 E Frontera Circle have any available units?
153 E Frontera Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 153 E Frontera Circle have?
Some of 153 E Frontera Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 E Frontera Circle currently offering any rent specials?
153 E Frontera Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 E Frontera Circle pet-friendly?
No, 153 E Frontera Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 153 E Frontera Circle offer parking?
Yes, 153 E Frontera Circle offers parking.
Does 153 E Frontera Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 E Frontera Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 E Frontera Circle have a pool?
No, 153 E Frontera Circle does not have a pool.
Does 153 E Frontera Circle have accessible units?
No, 153 E Frontera Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 153 E Frontera Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 E Frontera Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 153 E Frontera Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 E Frontera Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

