153 E Frontera Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

NEW LEASE AVAILABLE IN THE MARKET. Don't miss out on seeing this home. Come see this spacious 5 bedroom home in the Sterling Ridge section of the Woodlands with wrap around porch and private study that offers so much more. This lovely home has a spacious open kitchen with wood cabinets, pantry, granite countertops, and stainless appliances, breakfast room, formal dining room close to the cooking area to allow for serving your dinner guests your special meals. You will be pleased with the private study in the front of the home for a quiet, peaceful setting. The family room that has a vaulted ceiling for that open feeling and a gas-log fireplace to enjoy on these cooler days and nights. Master bedroom is located on the 1st floor that has a luxurious bath and a walk-in closet. Upstairs is a game room and four bedrooms plus two full baths, covered rear patio and a fenced yard. Great neighborhood schools, play parks nearby, close to shopping.