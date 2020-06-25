All apartments in The Woodlands
Location

15 Graylin Woods Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
key fob access
tennis court
RECENTLY UPDATED! - ENTIRE house freshly painted including all kitchen cabinetry & woodwork throughout. Newly updated chandeliers, light fixtures & LED lights throughout. New kitchen sink and faucet, tankless water heater, nest thermostat & keyless entry give this home a contemporary feel & modern day function. Beautifully landscaped Village Builder home in the pretty neighborhood of Pepperdale Park, on a quiet cul-de-sac lot, backing to a greenbelt. Walking distance to Pepperdale Park & lake, with tennis, basketball, playgrounds, fishing & more. This 4 bed, 3 1/2 bath home boasts upgrades including top of the line hardwood floors. The first floor offers a welcoming formal dining room & lovely study with fireplace. In addition to a well-thought floorplan, this beautiful home includes abundant storage. A spacious master bedroom showcases a large sitting area, fireplace & beautiful back yard views. Formal dining, study with fireplace and 3 car garage. Call now for a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Graylin Woods Place have any available units?
15 Graylin Woods Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 15 Graylin Woods Place have?
Some of 15 Graylin Woods Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Graylin Woods Place currently offering any rent specials?
15 Graylin Woods Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Graylin Woods Place pet-friendly?
No, 15 Graylin Woods Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 15 Graylin Woods Place offer parking?
Yes, 15 Graylin Woods Place offers parking.
Does 15 Graylin Woods Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Graylin Woods Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Graylin Woods Place have a pool?
No, 15 Graylin Woods Place does not have a pool.
Does 15 Graylin Woods Place have accessible units?
Yes, 15 Graylin Woods Place has accessible units.
Does 15 Graylin Woods Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Graylin Woods Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Graylin Woods Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Graylin Woods Place does not have units with air conditioning.

