15 Graylin Woods Place

RECENTLY UPDATED! - ENTIRE house freshly painted including all kitchen cabinetry & woodwork throughout. Newly updated chandeliers, light fixtures & LED lights throughout. New kitchen sink and faucet, tankless water heater, nest thermostat & keyless entry give this home a contemporary feel & modern day function. Beautifully landscaped Village Builder home in the pretty neighborhood of Pepperdale Park, on a quiet cul-de-sac lot, backing to a greenbelt. Walking distance to Pepperdale Park & lake, with tennis, basketball, playgrounds, fishing & more. This 4 bed, 3 1/2 bath home boasts upgrades including top of the line hardwood floors. The first floor offers a welcoming formal dining room & lovely study with fireplace. In addition to a well-thought floorplan, this beautiful home includes abundant storage. A spacious master bedroom showcases a large sitting area, fireplace & beautiful back yard views. Formal dining, study with fireplace and 3 car garage. Call now for a private showing!