The Woodlands, TX
14 Heron Hollow Court
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:49 AM

14 Heron Hollow Court

14 Heron Hollow Court · No Longer Available
The Woodlands
Sterling Ridge
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Location

14 Heron Hollow Court, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
READY FOR MOVE IN 8/1/! GREAT UPGRADED ONE STORY! Kitchen features CORIAN counters, Stainless Steel appliances and refrigerator. Master bath w/2 walk-in closets, raised vanity and jetted tub. Separate study w/glass French doors, unbelievable custom desk & cabinetry. Extensive tile flooring throughout the home and updated lighting fixtures. DOUBLE pane windows throughout and a lovely sunburst window in the family room with a gas log fireplace and custom mantle. Two inch faux blinds on all windows for privacy. You will love the large walk-in laundry room with additional shelving. Enjoy the back yard wood deck and extensive privacy on this cut-de-sac location. Ideal location and "Exceptional" Woodlands Schools. A rare gem of a beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Heron Hollow Court have any available units?
14 Heron Hollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 14 Heron Hollow Court have?
Some of 14 Heron Hollow Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Heron Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
14 Heron Hollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Heron Hollow Court pet-friendly?
No, 14 Heron Hollow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 14 Heron Hollow Court offer parking?
Yes, 14 Heron Hollow Court offers parking.
Does 14 Heron Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Heron Hollow Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Heron Hollow Court have a pool?
No, 14 Heron Hollow Court does not have a pool.
Does 14 Heron Hollow Court have accessible units?
Yes, 14 Heron Hollow Court has accessible units.
Does 14 Heron Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Heron Hollow Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Heron Hollow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Heron Hollow Court does not have units with air conditioning.

