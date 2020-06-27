14 Heron Hollow Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking

READY FOR MOVE IN 8/1/! GREAT UPGRADED ONE STORY! Kitchen features CORIAN counters, Stainless Steel appliances and refrigerator. Master bath w/2 walk-in closets, raised vanity and jetted tub. Separate study w/glass French doors, unbelievable custom desk & cabinetry. Extensive tile flooring throughout the home and updated lighting fixtures. DOUBLE pane windows throughout and a lovely sunburst window in the family room with a gas log fireplace and custom mantle. Two inch faux blinds on all windows for privacy. You will love the large walk-in laundry room with additional shelving. Enjoy the back yard wood deck and extensive privacy on this cut-de-sac location. Ideal location and "Exceptional" Woodlands Schools. A rare gem of a beautiful home!