139 Gildwood Place

139 Gildwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

139 Gildwood Place, The Woodlands, TX 77375
Creekside Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Welcome Home to The Woodlands Creekside Park. Striking 2 Story 5 Bedroom home in fabulous Creekside Park sits on a wonderful Cul-De-Sac, and is around the corner from shopping, dining, and wonderful Woodlands entertainment. Furnished and ready for move in this home features, Master Suite & Secondary Bedroom downstairs, as well as Study, Formal Living, Open Family Room to the Large Island Kitchen, & Media Room. Stunning wood flooring throughout the first floor, Wine Grotto with fridge off the Formal Dining. Covered Back Patio with outdoor Kitchen is fabulous for Entertaining all your Family and Friends. Dont miss seeing this Beautiful Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Gildwood Place have any available units?
139 Gildwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 139 Gildwood Place have?
Some of 139 Gildwood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Gildwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
139 Gildwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Gildwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 139 Gildwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 139 Gildwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 139 Gildwood Place offers parking.
Does 139 Gildwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Gildwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Gildwood Place have a pool?
No, 139 Gildwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 139 Gildwood Place have accessible units?
No, 139 Gildwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Gildwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Gildwood Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Gildwood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Gildwood Place does not have units with air conditioning.

