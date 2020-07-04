139 Gildwood Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Welcome Home to The Woodlands Creekside Park. Striking 2 Story 5 Bedroom home in fabulous Creekside Park sits on a wonderful Cul-De-Sac, and is around the corner from shopping, dining, and wonderful Woodlands entertainment. Furnished and ready for move in this home features, Master Suite & Secondary Bedroom downstairs, as well as Study, Formal Living, Open Family Room to the Large Island Kitchen, & Media Room. Stunning wood flooring throughout the first floor, Wine Grotto with fridge off the Formal Dining. Covered Back Patio with outdoor Kitchen is fabulous for Entertaining all your Family and Friends. Dont miss seeing this Beautiful Home.