134 W Greywing Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Great Alden Bridge location! Walking distance to Bush Elementary. Greenbelt lot in a family friendly neighborhood. This home is easy to maintain. 18 foot ceilings. Wood and Tile flooring throughout the first floor. Formal living area and formal dining area. Remodeled kitchen has maple cabinetry, rare granite counter tops, stainless appliances and a 36" gas range. Family room with fireplace. Office area or sun room. Large master suite with high ceilings. The home even has an air conditioned garage! Nice sized fully fenced yard. A home you have to see!