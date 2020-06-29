All apartments in The Woodlands
134 W Greywing Cir

Location

134 West Greywing Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Great Alden Bridge location! Walking distance to Bush Elementary. Greenbelt lot in a family friendly neighborhood. This home is easy to maintain. 18 foot ceilings. Wood and Tile flooring throughout the first floor. Formal living area and formal dining area. Remodeled kitchen has maple cabinetry, rare granite counter tops, stainless appliances and a 36" gas range. Family room with fireplace. Office area or sun room. Large master suite with high ceilings. The home even has an air conditioned garage! Nice sized fully fenced yard. A home you have to see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 W Greywing Cir have any available units?
134 W Greywing Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 134 W Greywing Cir have?
Some of 134 W Greywing Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 W Greywing Cir currently offering any rent specials?
134 W Greywing Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 W Greywing Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 W Greywing Cir is pet friendly.
Does 134 W Greywing Cir offer parking?
Yes, 134 W Greywing Cir offers parking.
Does 134 W Greywing Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 W Greywing Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 W Greywing Cir have a pool?
Yes, 134 W Greywing Cir has a pool.
Does 134 W Greywing Cir have accessible units?
No, 134 W Greywing Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 134 W Greywing Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 W Greywing Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 W Greywing Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 134 W Greywing Cir has units with air conditioning.

