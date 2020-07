Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom home in The Woodlands. Large kitchen, study, master suite is downstairs, with 2nd den and other bedrooms upstairs. Large backyard deck, great for entertaining or enjoying the sounds of nature. House sits on a green belt and is close to all the amenities the area offers. Excellent access to major thoroughfare for easier commutes. Act quickly before this great home is gone!