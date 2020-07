Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

A charming home in a great location! The open floor plan features high ceilings, 3 spacious bedrooms and a game-room all on one level! The island kitchen features 42'' cabinets, tile floors and granite countertops with a tile back splash. Neutral paint and floors throughout the home. The private master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and an en suite bath with dual sinks and tile flooring. The backyard is fully fenced with mature trees!