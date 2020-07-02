128 W Woodstock Circle Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Darling brick one-story home very private backyard with covered patio. Three bedrooms two bath centrally located in the Woodlands close to shopping, attending the coveted Conroe ISD. Grand entry with high ceilings in the living room gas fireplace. The kitchen features gas stove, granite countertops, breakfast bar open to the breakfast room and living room. Wood laminate floors throughout the living room and dining room, tile in the kitchen and one bedroom, carpet in two bedrooms. Cute as a button! Dont miss this one!