Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:51 PM

128 W Woodstock Circle Drive

128 West Woodstock Circle Drive · No Longer Available
The Woodlands
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

128 West Woodstock Circle Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Darling brick one-story home very private backyard with covered patio. Three bedrooms two bath centrally located in the Woodlands close to shopping, attending the coveted Conroe ISD. Grand entry with high ceilings in the living room gas fireplace. The kitchen features gas stove, granite countertops, breakfast bar open to the breakfast room and living room. Wood laminate floors throughout the living room and dining room, tile in the kitchen and one bedroom, carpet in two bedrooms. Cute as a button! Dont miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 W Woodstock Circle Drive have any available units?
128 W Woodstock Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 128 W Woodstock Circle Drive have?
Some of 128 W Woodstock Circle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 W Woodstock Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
128 W Woodstock Circle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 W Woodstock Circle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 128 W Woodstock Circle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 128 W Woodstock Circle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 128 W Woodstock Circle Drive offers parking.
Does 128 W Woodstock Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 W Woodstock Circle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 W Woodstock Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 128 W Woodstock Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 128 W Woodstock Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 128 W Woodstock Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 128 W Woodstock Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 W Woodstock Circle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 W Woodstock Circle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 W Woodstock Circle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

