11610 Pinyon Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



$400 off the first months rent!



Price: $1790

Security Deposit: $1590

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 2152

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2.5

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Stove ,Separate Oven, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave & Refrigerator



Extras:

WOW! GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME AVAILABLE IN THE WOODLANDS! This home has so much to offer, large living room, large kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator! Lovely Bamboo wood floors upstairs, Large bedrooms with plenty of storage space, large vanity in master bathroom, Great balcony area to sit and enjoy a cool fall night, and an amazing backyard perfect for entertaining! APPLY NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.