All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 11610 Pinyon Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
11610 Pinyon Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11610 Pinyon Place

11610 Pinyon Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
Grogan's Mill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11610 Pinyon Place, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

$400 off the first months rent!

Price: $1790
Security Deposit: $1590
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2152
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove ,Separate Oven, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave & Refrigerator

Extras:
WOW! GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME AVAILABLE IN THE WOODLANDS! This home has so much to offer, large living room, large kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator! Lovely Bamboo wood floors upstairs, Large bedrooms with plenty of storage space, large vanity in master bathroom, Great balcony area to sit and enjoy a cool fall night, and an amazing backyard perfect for entertaining! APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11610 Pinyon Place have any available units?
11610 Pinyon Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 11610 Pinyon Place have?
Some of 11610 Pinyon Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11610 Pinyon Place currently offering any rent specials?
11610 Pinyon Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11610 Pinyon Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11610 Pinyon Place is pet friendly.
Does 11610 Pinyon Place offer parking?
No, 11610 Pinyon Place does not offer parking.
Does 11610 Pinyon Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11610 Pinyon Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11610 Pinyon Place have a pool?
No, 11610 Pinyon Place does not have a pool.
Does 11610 Pinyon Place have accessible units?
No, 11610 Pinyon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11610 Pinyon Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11610 Pinyon Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 11610 Pinyon Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11610 Pinyon Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College